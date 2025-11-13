UNLV vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Utah State Aggies in college football action on Saturday.

UNLV vs Utah State Odds & Spread

UNLV vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-220) | Utah State: (+184)

Moneyline: UNLV: (-220) | Utah State: (+184)

UNLV: (-220) | Utah State: (+184) Spread: UNLV: -6.5 (-105) | Utah State: +6.5 (-115)

UNLV: -6.5 (-105) | Utah State: +6.5 (-115) Total: 71.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UNLV vs Utah State Betting Trends

UNLV is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

UNLV owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of nine UNLV games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Utah State has seven wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

Utah State is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Utah State has played nine games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

UNLV vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (57.3%)

UNLV vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is an underdog by 6.5 points versus UNLV. Utah State is -115 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -105.

UNLV vs Utah State Over/Under

The UNLV-Utah State game on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 71.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

UNLV vs Utah State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah State-UNLV, Utah State is the underdog at +184, and UNLV is -220.

UNLV vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 37.4 16 31.6 110 59.2 9 Utah State 33.7 32 29.8 98 58.2 9

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

