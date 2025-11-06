UNLV vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams.

UNLV vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-196) | Colorado State: (+162)

UNLV: (-196) | Colorado State: (+162) Spread: UNLV: -4.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-106)

UNLV: -4.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-106) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UNLV vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-4-0 this season.

UNLV has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

There have been five UNLV games (of eight) that hit the over this season.

Colorado State has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Colorado State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-2.

This season, three of Colorado State's eight games have hit the over.

UNLV vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (62.6%)

UNLV vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is an underdog by 4.5 points against UNLV. Colorado State is -106 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -114.

UNLV vs Colorado State Over/Under

An over/under of 62.5 has been set for UNLV-Colorado State on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

UNLV vs Colorado State Moneyline

UNLV is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +162 underdog.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 36.9 25 34.3 116 58.9 8 Colorado State 19.1 125 27.1 77 50.1 8

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

