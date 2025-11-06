UNLV vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
UNLV vs Colorado State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UNLV: (-196) | Colorado State: (+162)
- Spread: UNLV: -4.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-106)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
UNLV vs Colorado State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 4-4-0 this season.
- UNLV has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- There have been five UNLV games (of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Colorado State has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- Colorado State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-2.
- This season, three of Colorado State's eight games have hit the over.
UNLV vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (62.6%)
UNLV vs Colorado State Point Spread
Colorado State is an underdog by 4.5 points against UNLV. Colorado State is -106 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -114.
UNLV vs Colorado State Over/Under
An over/under of 62.5 has been set for UNLV-Colorado State on Nov. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
UNLV vs Colorado State Moneyline
UNLV is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +162 underdog.
UNLV vs. Colorado State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UNLV
|36.9
|25
|34.3
|116
|58.9
|8
|Colorado State
|19.1
|125
|27.1
|77
|50.1
|8
UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth UNLV vs. Colorado State analysis on FanDuel Research.