2025 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 23, the UNLV Rebels' 2025 season begins with a matchup versus Idaho State, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Rebels' college football schedule can be found in the article below.

UNLV 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 3 Idaho State Aug. 23 - Rebels (-25.5) 64.5 1 @ Sam Houston Aug. 29 - Rebels (-12.5) 58.5 2 UCLA Sept. 6 - - - 4 @ Miami (OH) Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Wyoming Oct. 4 - - - 7 Air Force Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Boise State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UNLV 2025 Schedule Insights

UNLV will have the 13th-easiest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last year (71).

The Rebels will have four games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

UNLV will play four games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes two teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

UNLV Betting Insights (2024)

UNLV won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Rebels games hit the over six out of 14 times last season.

UNLV won eight of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (88.9%).

Check out even more analysis about UNLV on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UNLV Rebels on FanDuel today!