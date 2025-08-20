2025 UL Monroe Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the UL Monroe Warhawks match up with Alabama on Sept. 6 in what is expected to be a difficult matchup. For the remainder of the Warhawks' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

UL Monroe 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 St. Francis (PA) Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Alabama Sept. 6 - - - 4 @ UTEP Sept. 20 - - - 5 Arkansas State Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Northwestern Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Coastal Carolina Oct. 11 - - - 8 Troy Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UL Monroe 2025 Schedule Insights

The Warhawks will have six games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

UL Monroe's schedule has six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that accumulated three or fewer wins).

UL Monroe Betting Insights (2024)

UL Monroe won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of seven of the Warhawks' games last season went over the point total.

UL Monroe was the moneyline favorite just one time last season, a game it won.

