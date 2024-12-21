UConn vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The UConn Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Big East) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on December 21, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

UConn vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (74.9%)

UConn vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

Butler has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Butler covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (50%).

The Huskies had a worse record against the spread in home games (9-7-0) than they did on the road (7-4-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Bulldogs had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

UConn vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in two of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -429 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Butler has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Butler has gone 3-3 in those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 17.5 points per game (scoring 84.4 per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 66.9 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball) and has a +210 scoring differential overall.

Alex Karaban is 171st in the nation with a team-high 16 points per game.

Butler puts up 73 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per outing (115th in college basketball). It has a +52 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Jahmyl Telfort paces Butler, scoring 16.2 points per game (161st in college basketball).

The Huskies record 34.1 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 24.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.8 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 52nd in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs grab 32.4 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 30.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Andre Screen paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball).

UConn's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in college basketball, and the 89 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 142nd in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 156th in college basketball averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 209th, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

