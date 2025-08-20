FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

2025 UCLA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The UCLA Bruins' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against Ohio State on Nov. 15. Dive into the rest of the Bruins' college football schedule below.

UCLA 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UtahAug. 30-Utes (-6.5)51.5
2@ UNLVSept. 6---
3New MexicoSept. 12---
5@ NorthwesternSept. 27---
6Penn StateOct. 4---
7@ Michigan StateOct. 11---
8MarylandOct. 18---

UCLA 2025 Schedule Insights

  • UCLA will face the 27th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (83).
  • Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (71), the Bruins have the 47th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • UCLA will face the 22nd-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (63).
  • The Bruins will have seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
  • UCLA will play seven games in 2025 against teams with winning records in 2024 (four of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up less than four wins).

UCLA Betting Insights (2024)

  • UCLA went 7-5-0 ATS last season.
  • The Bruins and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times last season.
  • UCLA was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.

Check out even more in-depth analysis about UCLA on FanDuel Research!

