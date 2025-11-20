UCF vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The UCF Knights are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

UCF vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UCF: (-649) | Oklahoma State: (+480)

UCF: (-649) | Oklahoma State: (+480) Spread: UCF: -14.5 (100) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-122)

UCF: -14.5 (100) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-122) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UCF vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

UCF has covered the spread four times in 10 games.

UCF has won once ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point or higher favorite this season.

UCF has played 10 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Oklahoma State has covered the spread three times in 10 games.

Oklahoma State's ATS record as 14.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-5.

There have been five Oklahoma State games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

UCF vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (92.2%)

UCF vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

UCF is a 14.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State. UCF is +100 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma State is -122.

UCF vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The over/under for the UCF versus Oklahoma State game on Nov. 22 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

UCF vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

UCF is the favorite, -649 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +480 underdog.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCF 25.4 85 22.8 49 51.1 10 Oklahoma State 14.3 134 36.3 130 54.8 10

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UCF vs. Oklahoma State analysis on FanDuel Research.