UCF vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The UCF Knights are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

UCF vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UCF: (-245) | North Carolina: (+198)

UCF: (-245) | North Carolina: (+198) Spread: UCF: -6.5 (-115) | North Carolina: +6.5 (-105)

UCF: -6.5 (-115) | North Carolina: +6.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCF vs North Carolina Betting Trends

UCF has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, UCF has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of two UCF games have gone over the point total this season.

North Carolina has won twice against the spread this season.

One of North Carolina's three games has gone over the point total.

UCF vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (75.6%)

UCF vs North Carolina Point Spread

UCF is favored by 6.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. North Carolina, the underdog, is -105.

UCF vs North Carolina Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for UCF-North Carolina on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UCF vs North Carolina Moneyline

UCF is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a +198 underdog.

UCF vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCF 42.5 72 8.5 3 52.0 2 North Carolina 25.0 84 19.0 57 50.5 3

UCF vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UCF vs. North Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.