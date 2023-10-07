UCF vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UCF Knights playing the Kansas Jayhawks.

UCF vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCF: (-134) | Kansas: (+112)

UCF: (-134) | Kansas: (+112) Spread: UCF: -1.5 (-122) | Kansas: +1.5 (100)

UCF: -1.5 (-122) | Kansas: +1.5 (100) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCF vs Kansas Betting Trends

UCF has posted one win against the spread this season.

UCF owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five UCF games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Kansas has won twice against the spread this year.

Kansas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, three of Kansas' five games have gone over the point total.

UCF vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (51.2%)

UCF vs Kansas Point Spread

Kansas is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (+100 odds), and UCF, the favorite, is -122 to cover.

UCF vs Kansas Over/Under

The over/under for the UCF versus Kansas matchup on October 7 has been set at 64.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

UCF vs Kansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UCF-Kansas, UCF is the favorite at -134, and Kansas is +112.

UCF vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UCF 37.6 17 23.2 59 55.1 2 5 Kansas 33 47 26.2 81 58.3 2 5

