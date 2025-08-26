UCF vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Thursday, the UCF Knights take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

UCF vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCF: (-952) | Jacksonville State: (+610)

UCF: (-952) | Jacksonville State: (+610) Spread: UCF: -18.5 (-105) | Jacksonville State: +18.5 (-115)

UCF: -18.5 (-105) | Jacksonville State: +18.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCF vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Against the spread, UCF went 5-7-0 last year.

UCF was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least an 18.5-point favorite last year.

UCF had eight of its 12 games go over the point total last year.

Jacksonville State's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.

Jacksonville State didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 18.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

Last season, eight of Jacksonville State's 14 games hit the over.

UCF vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knights win (87%)

UCF vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 18.5-point underdog against UCF. Jacksonville State is -115 to cover the spread, and UCF is -105.

UCF vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

The over/under for UCF-Jacksonville State on Aug. 28 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UCF vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-UCF, Jacksonville State is the underdog at +610, and UCF is -952.

UCF vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

The Knights had an average implied point total of 33.3 last season, which is 2.7 points lower than their implied total in Thursday's game (36).

The 34.0-point average implied total last season for the Gamecocks is 17.0 more points than the team's 17-point implied total in this matchup.

UCF vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

