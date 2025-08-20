2025 UAB Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A look at the UAB Blazers' upcoming 2025 schedule shows a notable matchup against Tennessee on Sept. 20. Below, you can check out the rest of the Blazers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

UAB 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Alabama State Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Navy Sept. 6 - - - 3 Akron Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Tennessee Sept. 20 - - - 6 Army Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Florida Atlantic Oct. 11 - - - 8 Memphis Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UAB 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, UAB will be facing the 44th-ranked schedule this year.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year, the Blazers will be facing the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

UAB will have the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (51).

The Blazers have seven teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

UAB will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

UAB Betting Insights (2024)

UAB went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Blazers games.

UAB was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

