Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose run defense was ranked 29th in the league last season (137.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Tracy for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Tracy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.40

62.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.56

16.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy 2024 Fantasy Performance

Tracy was 26th at his position, and 82nd overall, with 144.3 fantasy points (8.5 per game) last season.

Tracy accumulated 3.5 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 10 carries for 24 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 11 receiving yards on two catches (five targets).

In his best performance last year, Tracy finished with 21.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Tracy picked up 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 57 yards.

Tracy accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards -- in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Tracy recorded 0.7 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 2 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last year.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Dallas allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Cowboys surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Dallas last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Cowboys allowed 26 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Dallas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Cowboys allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

Five players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Cowboys last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.