Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will take on the 20th-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (123.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Tracy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.11

63.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.68

22.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 104.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Tracy is the 35th-ranked player at the RB position and 134th among all players.

In his last three games, Tracy has put up 35.2 fantasy points (11.7 per game), running for 203 yards and scoring one touchdown on 45 carries. He has also contributed 29 yards on six catches (eight targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Tracy has amassed 51.5 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 301 yards with one touchdown on 75 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 94 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Tracy's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 15, when he posted 21.7 fantasy points with three receptions (on four targets) for 27 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.6 points) in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for six yards on four carries.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 26 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Dallas this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Six players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this year.

