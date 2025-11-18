Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will face the Detroit Lions, who have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL (99.7 yards allowed per game).

With Tracy's next game versus the Lions, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.48

58.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.93

18.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 53.4 fantasy points in 2025 (5.9 per game), Tracy is the 44th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 173rd overall.

In his last three games, Tracy has picked up 24.7 fantasy points (8.2 per game), rushing for 177 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 70 yards on eight catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Tracy has totaled 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 262 yards with one touchdown on 57 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 84 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets).

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up 13.9 fantasy points (19 receptions, 88 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he put up just 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 6 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Detroit this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Lions have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

