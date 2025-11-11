Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be up against the sixth-ranked rushing defense of the Green Bay Packers (91.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Tracy, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Packers.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.67

58.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.23

17.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Tracy has produced 39.5 fantasy points in 2025 (4.9 per game), which ranks him 47th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 198 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Tracy has picked up 16.1 fantasy points (5.4 per game), running for 128 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 29 carries. He has also contributed 33 yards on six catches (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

Tracy has posted 27.3 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his last five games, running for 180 yards and scoring one touchdown on 42 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 33 yards on six grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he posted 10.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 9 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.6 fantasy points. He ran for six yards on four carries on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown catch by 11 players this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Green Bay this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

