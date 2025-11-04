Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked run defense in the league (131.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his New York Giants meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Tracy, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

New York Giants at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.35

65.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.44

19.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Tracy is the 48th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 213th overall, as he has tallied 32.4 total fantasy points (4.6 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Tracy has amassed 19.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) as he's run for 103 yards and scored one touchdown on 24 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 33 yards on five grabs (seven targets).

Tracy has generated 23.8 fantasy points (4.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 138 yards with one touchdown on 35 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 40 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Tracy's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 10.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.6 points) in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for six yards on four carries.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

