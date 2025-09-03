Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will meet the Washington Commanders -- whose rushing defense was ranked 30th in the league last season (137.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Tracy a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.81

44.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.42

12.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 144.3 fantasy points (8.5 per game) in 2024, Tracy ranked 82nd in the NFL and 26th at his position.

In his best performance last season, Tracy finished with 21.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Tracy picked up 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 57 yards.

Tracy accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Tracy had 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 2 carries, 2 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington gave up more than 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

Last season, the Commanders allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Washington allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Commanders surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Washington last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Commanders allowed 22 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Washington gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

On the ground, five players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Commanders last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the ground game, the Commanders allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

