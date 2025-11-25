Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is looking at a matchup against the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (190.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his New York Jets play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Taylor's next game against the Falcons, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Taylor this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tyrod Taylor Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Passing Yards: 176.40

176.40 Projected Passing TDs: 0.89

0.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.22

32.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Taylor is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player (225th overall), putting up 39.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

Through his last three games, Taylor has connected on 53-of-86 throws for 545 yards, with three passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 31.6 total fantasy points (10.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 78 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 16.7 fantasy points (8 carries, 48 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrod Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.1 points) in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 126 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed just two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up a TD catch by 15 players this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrod Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.