Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is looking at a matchup against the top-ranked passing defense in the league (124.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Hill for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Bills? We've got stats and information for you below.

Tyreek Hill Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.52

66.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 126th overall, as he has tallied 14.9 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Through two games this season, Hill has compiled 149 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 10 catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.9.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Hill put up 10.9 fantasy points, tallying six receptions on seven targets for 109 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Bills this season.

