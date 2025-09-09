Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will play the New England Patriots -- whose pass defense was ranked 10th in the NFL last year (211.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tyreek Hill Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.81

53.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 23rd at his position and 91st overall, Hill picked up 137.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last year.

Hill picked up 40 yards receiving, on four catches (six targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In his best game last year, Hill picked up 19.0 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 130 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his second-best performance last year, Hill picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Hill ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, eight yards, on two targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Hill ended up with 2.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards, on three targets -- in Week 18 versus the New York Jets.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last year, New England allowed only two quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Patriots gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New England last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Patriots last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New England gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Patriots gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

New England allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Patriots allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New England allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Patriots last year.

