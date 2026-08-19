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Tyler Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tyler Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Tyler Warren is the fourth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was seventh among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 112.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tyler Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points102.61086
2026 Projected Fantasy Points93.812611

Tyler Warren 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Warren finished with 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Dolphins7.997760
Week 2Broncos7.974790
Week 3@Titans3.853380
Week 4@Rams13.365700
Week 5Raiders10.444441
Week 6Cardinals12.396631
Week 7@Chargers12.954691

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Tyler Warren vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Warren's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyler Warren11276817419
Alec Pierce8447100368
Keenan Allen12281777415
Josh Downs8858566414

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Want more data and analysis on Tyler Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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