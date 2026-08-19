Tyler Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Tyler Warren is the fourth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was seventh among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 112.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Tyler Warren Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|102.6
|108
|6
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|93.8
|126
|11
Tyler Warren 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Warren finished with 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|7.9
|9
|7
|76
|0
|Week 2
|Broncos
|7.9
|7
|4
|79
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3.8
|5
|3
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Rams
|13.3
|6
|5
|70
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|10.4
|4
|4
|44
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|12.3
|9
|6
|63
|1
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|12.9
|5
|4
|69
|1
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Tyler Warren vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Warren's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tyler Warren
|112
|76
|817
|4
|19
|Alec Pierce
|84
|47
|1003
|6
|8
|Keenan Allen
|122
|81
|777
|4
|15
|Josh Downs
|88
|58
|566
|4
|14
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