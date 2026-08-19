Tyler Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Tyler Warren is the fourth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was seventh among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 112.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tyler Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 102.6 108 6 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 93.8 126 11

Tyler Warren 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Warren finished with 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 7.9 9 7 76 0 Week 2 Broncos 7.9 7 4 79 0 Week 3 @Titans 3.8 5 3 38 0 Week 4 @Rams 13.3 6 5 70 0 Week 5 Raiders 10.4 4 4 44 1 Week 6 Cardinals 12.3 9 6 63 1 Week 7 @Chargers 12.9 5 4 69 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyler Warren vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Warren's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Warren 112 76 817 4 19 Alec Pierce 84 47 1003 6 8 Keenan Allen 122 81 777 4 15 Josh Downs 88 58 566 4 14

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.