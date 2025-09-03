Tyler Lockett Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be up against the team with last season's 19th-ranked pass defense, the Denver Broncos (220.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Lockett's next game versus the Broncos, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tyler Lockett Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.41

49.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 72.0 fantasy points (4.2 per game), Lockett was 72nd at his position (and 212th in the league).

Lockett accumulated 12.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Lockett accumulated 12.3 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams -- three catches, 63 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Lockett accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- one reception, nine yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver allowed over 300 passing yards to just two QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Broncos last season.

Against Denver last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Broncos allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Denver let six players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Broncos last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Denver allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Broncos allowed just three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the running game, the Broncos allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

