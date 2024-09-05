Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett will be up against the team with last year's 22nd-ranked pass defense, the Denver Broncos (233.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Lockett vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.18

6.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.02

43.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 123.4 fantasy points (7.3 per game), Lockett was 34th at his position (and 121st in the NFL).

In Week 2 last year versus the Detroit Lions, Lockett posted a season-high 17.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 59 yards and two touchdowns.

Lockett accumulated 15.2 fantasy points in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders -- eight catches, 92 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Lockett finished with 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lockett accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 10 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 17 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver allowed more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Broncos last season.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Broncos allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Denver allowed five players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Broncos allowed 24 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Denver last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, six players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

On the ground, Denver allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Broncos allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

