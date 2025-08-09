FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tyler Conklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Tyler Conklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Tyler Conklin is the 35th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 22nd among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 70.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tyler Conklin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Conklin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points70.921721
2025 Projected Fantasy Points54.920022

Tyler Conklin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Conklin finished with 13.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 57 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@49ers0.62160
Week 2@Titans1.021100
Week 3Patriots9.365930
Week 4Broncos1.784170
Week 5@Vikings5.596550
Week 6Bills1.032100
Week 7@Steelers6.74471

Tyler Conklin vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers called a pass on 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Conklin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyler Conklin725144948
Ladd McConkey11282114979
Keenan Allen12170744715
Quentin Johnston9155711811

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Conklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

