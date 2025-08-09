Tyler Conklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Tyler Conklin is the 35th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 22nd among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 70.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tyler Conklin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Conklin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 70.9 217 21 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 54.9 200 22

Tyler Conklin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Conklin finished with 13.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 57 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @49ers 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Titans 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 3 Patriots 9.3 6 5 93 0 Week 4 Broncos 1.7 8 4 17 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5.5 9 6 55 0 Week 6 Bills 1.0 3 2 10 0 Week 7 @Steelers 6.7 4 4 7 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyler Conklin vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers called a pass on 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Conklin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Conklin 72 51 449 4 8 Ladd McConkey 112 82 1149 7 9 Keenan Allen 121 70 744 7 15 Quentin Johnston 91 55 711 8 11

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Conklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.