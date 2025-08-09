Tyler Conklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Tyler Conklin is the 35th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 22nd among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 70.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Tyler Conklin Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Conklin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|70.9
|217
|21
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|54.9
|200
|22
Tyler Conklin 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Conklin finished with 13.7 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 57 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@49ers
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|1.0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9.3
|6
|5
|93
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1.7
|8
|4
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|5.5
|9
|6
|55
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|1.0
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|6.7
|4
|4
|7
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tyler Conklin vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers called a pass on 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Conklin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tyler Conklin
|72
|51
|449
|4
|8
|Ladd McConkey
|112
|82
|1149
|7
|9
|Keenan Allen
|121
|70
|744
|7
|15
|Quentin Johnston
|91
|55
|711
|8
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Tyler Conklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.