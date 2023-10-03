Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Houston Texans and their 19th-ranked run defense (116.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Allgeier a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Allgeier vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.35

8.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.03

51.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.31

7.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position (97th overall), tallying 30.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Allgeier has generated 8.9 fantasy points (3.0 per game) as he's rushed for 76 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 30 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 13 yards on three catches (five targets).

The highlight of Allgeier's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught three balls on three targets for 19 yards, good for 21.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running seven times for 16 yards, with one reception for -4 yards as a receiver (1.2 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed someone to throw two or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown catch by two players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Houston has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

