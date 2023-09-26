Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their seventh-ranked rushing defense (84.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Is Allgeier a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Allgeier vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.71

8.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.49

56.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.40

7.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier has compiled 29.1 fantasy points in 2023 (9.7 per game), which ranks him 18th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 73 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Allgeier carried seven times for 12 yards (1.7 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards as a receiver, good for 2.9 fantasy points.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Jacksonville has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

