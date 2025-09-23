Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Running back Tyler Allgeier is looking at a matchup against the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (100.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allgeier worth considering for his next game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Tyler Allgeier Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.89

30.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.84

7.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 16.8 fantasy points this season (5.6 per game), Allgeier is the 37th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 164th among all players.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Allgeier posted 0.4 fantasy points, carrying one time for four yards (4.0 yards per carry) with one reception for zero yards as a receiver.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this year.

