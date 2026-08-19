Tyjae Spears 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Tyjae Spears is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 52nd among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 66.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 47.4 232 54 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 74.8 151 46

Tyjae Spears 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Spears posted a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 53 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 5 @Cardinals 1.4 4 14 0 - 0 0 14 Week 6 @Raiders 5.0 5 31 0 4 4 0 50 Week 7 Patriots 4.0 5 22 0 4 3 0 40 Week 8 @Colts 14.2 9 59 1 3 3 0 82 Week 9 Chargers 6.2 7 26 0 3 3 0 62 Week 11 Texans 3.4 4 3 0 5 5 0 34 Week 12 Seahawks 2.5 3 4 0 5 4 0 25 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans threw the ball on 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Spears' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyjae Spears 72 283 2 10 3.9 Tony Pollard 242 1,082 5 18 4.5 Michael Carter 92 333 1 8 3.6 Cameron Ward 39 159 2 10 4.1

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