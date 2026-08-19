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Tyjae Spears 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tyjae Spears 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Tyjae Spears is the 46th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 52nd among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 66.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points47.423254
2026 Projected Fantasy Points74.815146

Tyjae Spears 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Spears posted a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 53 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 5@Cardinals1.44140-0014
Week 6@Raiders5.0531044050
Week 7Patriots4.0522043040
Week 8@Colts14.2959133082
Week 9Chargers6.2726033062
Week 11Texans3.443055034
Week 12Seahawks2.534054025

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Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans threw the ball on 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Spears' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyjae Spears722832103.9
Tony Pollard2421,0825184.5
Michael Carter92333183.6
Cameron Ward391592104.1

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Want more data and analysis on Tyjae Spears? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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