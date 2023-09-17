Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:27 AM

The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (78-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-92)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

MIN: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 7-7, 2.91 ERA vs Dylan Cease (White Sox) - 7-7, 4.92 ERA

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (7-7) against the White Sox and Cease (7-7). Gray's team is 10-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gray's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The White Sox have gone 16-12-0 against the spread when Cease starts. The White Sox are 5-8 in Cease's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.3%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. White Sox reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-164) and Chicago as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -120 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -100.

Twins vs White Sox Over/Under

The Twins-White Sox game on September 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (58.3%) in those games.

This year Minnesota has won 17 of 35 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 68-78-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 97 total times this season. They've gone 31-66 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Chicago has an 11-21 record (winning just 34.4% of its games).

In the 146 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-72-8).

The White Sox are 72-74-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with 118 hits and an OBP of .314, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .402. He's batting .231.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Max Kepler is batting .252 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Kepler takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with a double, two triples, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .250 with a .395 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Royce Lewis has 14 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.

Lewis brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 138 hits. He's batting .262 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is eighth in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .263 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .363. Both lead the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/16/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/3/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 10/5/2022: 10-1 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

