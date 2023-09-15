Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:28 PM

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (77-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-91)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-176) | CHW: (+148)

MIN: (-176) | CHW: (+148) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jesse Scholtens (White Sox) - 1-8, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Scholtens (1-8) for the White Sox. Ober did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Scholtens starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Scholtens' starts this season, and they went 1-7 in those matchups.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (66.3%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +148 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -176 favorite on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -111 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -108.

Twins vs White Sox Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Twins-White Sox on September 15, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (58.5%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 12 of 22 games when listed as at least -176 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 67-77-0 against the spread.

The White Sox are 30-65 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Chicago has a 7-16 record (winning only 30.4% of its games).

In the 144 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-72-8).

The White Sox have collected a 71-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks while batting .251. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Kepler has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .229.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 128th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Donovan Solano has five home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up 138 hits with a .539 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 63rd, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi a has .332 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .268 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/12/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/3/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2023: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.