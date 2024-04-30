Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (15-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-23)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-174) | CHW: (+146)

MIN: (-174) | CHW: (+146) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-3, 6.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (0-3) will get the nod for the White Sox. Woods Richardson has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Woods Richardson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Soroka starts. The White Sox have a 1-5 record in Soroka's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (66.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -108 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -111.

The Twins-White Sox contest on April 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won four of five games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 13-14-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 6-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Chicago has gone 4-15 (21.1%).

The White Sox have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-15-1).

The White Sox have a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 25 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .294.

Among qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Edouard Julien has five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Alex Kirilloff is batting .263 with a .450 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Carlos Santana is batting .185 with a .265 OBP and 13 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Santana heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-best OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.469), while pacing the White Sox in hits (22, while batting .272).

He ranks 55th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Sheets brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .242 with a double, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Nicky Lopez is batting .215 with a double and nine walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/29/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/24/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/23/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/22/2024: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/12/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/29/2022: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2022: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2022: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!