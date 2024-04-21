Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (7-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-18)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-205) | CHW: (+172)

MIN: (-205) | CHW: (+172) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

MIN: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-1, 8.36 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon. Paddack and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Paddack's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cannon has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Cannon start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +172 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -120 to cover.

Twins versus White Sox, on April 22, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Minnesota the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -205 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 19 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 7-12-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won three of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Chicago has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The White Sox have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-12-1).

The White Sox have an 8-13-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.1% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .246. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (17) this season. He's batting .279.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Austin Martin has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Martin brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Edouard Julien has four home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .179 this season.

Julien enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with three walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has totaled 14 hits with a .373 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the White Sox. He's batting .255.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 28th in slugging.

Sheets hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Korey Lee is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Paul DeJong is hitting .256 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .176 with eight walks.

