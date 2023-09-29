Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (85-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-101)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-190) | COL: (+160)

MIN: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)

MIN: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 11-10, 4.31 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 3-3, 5.42 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA). When Ryan starts, his team is 13-15-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-10. The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread when Blach starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Blach's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those games.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (69.6%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -190 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Twins are -132 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +110.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

Twins versus Rockies, on September 29, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 62, or 59%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 15 of 23 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 156 opportunities.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 75-81-0 against the spread.

The Rockies are 52-89 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.9% of those games).

Colorado has a 26-58 record (winning just 31% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-85-1).

The Rockies have a 77-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .329 while slugging .477.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Castro takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .462 with a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Edouard Julien has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.374/.442.

Jorge Polanco has 14 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has a team-best OBP (.326), while pacing the Rockies in hits (133). He's batting .243 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 110th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .414 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Nolan Jones is hitting .287 with 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.

Charlie Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .283.

