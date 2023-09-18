Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Minnesota Twins play the Cincinnati Reds.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (79-71) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-73)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-154) | CIN: (+130)

MIN: (-154) | CIN: (+130) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CIN: +1.5 (-126)

MIN: -1.5 (+105) | CIN: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 10-9, 4.20 ERA vs Connor Phillips (Reds) - 0-0, 8.31 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-9) against the Reds and Phillips. Ryan and his team have a record of 12-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Phillips has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds covered in both opportunities. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for two Phillips starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.3%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Reds, Minnesota is the favorite at -154, and Cincinnati is +130 playing at home.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Minnesota is +105 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

The Twins-Reds game on September 18 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 57 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 23-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 69-78-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 112 total times this season. They've gone 55-57 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 23-27 (46%).

The Reds have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-75-1).

The Reds have covered 58.9% of their games this season, going 89-62-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season. He has a .230 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Kepler heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with a double, two triples, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .247 with a .390 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Royce Lewis has been key for Minnesota with 65 hits, an OBP of .372 plus a slugging percentage of .543.

Lewis has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has racked up 143 hits with a .356 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .265.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 62nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl is batting .273 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .246.

Jake Fraley is hitting .267 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

