Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Twins vs Red Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (80-73) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-77)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-6, 5.07 ERA vs Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Richard Fitts. Festa and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Fitts has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox went 1-1-0. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Fitts start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57.6%)

Twins vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Red Sox are -172 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +140.

The Twins-Red Sox contest on Sept. 20 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 60 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 57 times in 96 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 149 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 65-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 33-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Boston has a 27-28 record (winning 49.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-68-6).

The Red Sox have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 70-80-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 117 hits, batting .238 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .424.

He is 105th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .731. He has a slash line of .250/.337/.394 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Carlos Correa has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .384 and a slugging percentage of .521 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a team-high .495 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Rafael Devers has collected 142 hits with a .354 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .518.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .247.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Twins vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2023: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/20/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2023: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/18/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

