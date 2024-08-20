Twins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins take on the San Diego Padres.

Twins vs Padres Game Info

Minnesota Twins (70-55) vs. San Diego Padres (71-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Twins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | SD: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-5, 3.49 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Padres) - 3-5, 4.62 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Martin Perez (3-5, 4.62 ERA). When Ober starts, his team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-5. The Padres have gone 8-10-0 against the spread when Perez starts. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Twins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.6%)

Twins vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Twins, San Diego is the underdog at -102, and Minnesota is -116 playing on the road.

Twins vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +138 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -166.

Twins vs Padres Over/Under

Twins versus Padres, on August 20, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Twins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (64.2%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 49-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 121 opportunities.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 58-63-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 55.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-21).

San Diego is 17-16 (winning 51.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-56-2).

The Padres have collected a 62-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 96 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .239 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .428.

He is 96th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .739. He has a slash line of .256/.335/.404 this season.

He is 61st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in MLB.

Jose Miranda is batting .305 with a .491 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has 19 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has an on-base percentage of .388, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .290 and slugging .469.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill's 124 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Luis Arraez has a .376 slugging percentage, which paces the Padres.

Manny Machado is hitting .269 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Twins vs Padres Head to Head

8/19/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/11/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/31/2022: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/30/2022: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/29/2022: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

