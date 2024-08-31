Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (73-61) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-71)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SNET

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-188) | TOR: (+158)

MIN: (-188) | TOR: (+158) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 13-9, 3.72 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zebby Matthews (1-1) for the Twins and Jose Berrios (13-9) for the Blue Jays. Matthews and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Matthews' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have an 18-9-0 record against the spread in Berrios' starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 8-6 in those games.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (68.6%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Twins vs Blue Jays moneyline has Minnesota as a -188 favorite, while Toronto is a +158 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Blue Jays are -142 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +118.

The over/under for Twins-Blue Jays on August 31 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 54, or 62.1%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won 17 of 18 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 130 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 61-69-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 20-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.3% of those games).

Toronto has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer without earning a win.

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-61-3).

The Blue Jays have put together a 65-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 103 hits, batting .240 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .254/.335/.403 this season and a team-best OPS of .739.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 68th, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Ryan Jeffers has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 103 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .474.

Miranda enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .231 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up 167 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Blue Jays. He's batting .321.

He is third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

George Springer is hitting .217 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 130th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .215 with 19 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Ernie Clement is batting .260 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.