Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-72) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-85)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-225) | LAA: (+188)

MIN: (-225) | LAA: (+188) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

MIN: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Twins) - 8-7, 2.79 ERA vs Kenny Rosenberg (Angels) - 1-2, 5.48 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (8-7) versus the Angels and Rosenberg (1-2). Gray and his team have a record of 11-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Rosenberg has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Rosenberg starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.4%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Twins, Los Angeles is the underdog at +188, and Minnesota is -225 playing at home.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Angels are -120 to cover, and the Twins are -100.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Angels contest on September 23 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 59, or 59%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 151 opportunities.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 72-79-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 81 total times this season. They've gone 32-49 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 81 times this season for an 81-68-4 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 70-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is batting .251 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .323 while slugging .469.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Castro has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Edouard Julien has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.376/.450.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Minnesota with 75 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Polanco has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is batting .259 with 26 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Randal Grichuk has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .327.

C.J. Cron has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.

Zach Neto has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .223.

Twins vs. Angels Head to Head

9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2022: 10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/23/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/24/2022: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2022: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2022: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

