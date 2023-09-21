Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (81-72) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-84)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-270) | LAA: (+220)

MIN: (-270) | LAA: (+220) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102)

MIN: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 10-8, 3.63 ERA vs Jose Suarez (Angels) - 1-3, 9.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (10-8) for the Twins and Suarez (1-3) for the Angels. Lopez's team is 11-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team is 15-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Suarez's six starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 2-1 in Suarez's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (73.4%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The Twins vs Angels moneyline has Minnesota as a -270 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +220 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (+102 to cover), and Minnesota is -122 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Angels game on September 22, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (58.6%) in those contests.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -270 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 150 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 71-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 80 total times this season. They've gone 32-48 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-68-4).

The Angels have collected a 70-82-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is batting .254 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 while slugging .473.

Willi Castro is hitting .252 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Castro has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs and four RBI.

Edouard Julien has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Julien enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Donovan Solano has been key for Minnesota with 103 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury has 26 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .257. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 80th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .326.

C.J. Cron is batting .248 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Zach Neto is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Twins vs. Angels Head to Head

5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/25/2022: 10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2022: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/14/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2022: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2022: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

