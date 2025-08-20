2025 Tulsa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A tilt against Abilene Christian, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 30 is how the Tulsa Golden Hurricane's 2025 season is slated to commence. As for the remainder of the Golden Hurricane's upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Tulsa 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Abilene Christian Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ New Mexico State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Navy Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Oklahoma State Sept. 19 - - - 5 Tulane Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Memphis Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ East Carolina Oct. 16 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Tulsa 2025 Schedule Insights

Tulsa will have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).

Tulsa is playing the 59th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Golden Hurricane have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Tulsa will play six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and five squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Tulsa Betting Insights (2024)

Tulsa put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times last season.

Tulsa never played as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.

