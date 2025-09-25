Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The Tulane Green Wave versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Tulane vs Tulsa Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Tulane: (-752) | Tulsa: (+520)
- Spread: Tulane: -14.5 (-118) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-104)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Tulane vs Tulsa Betting Trends
- Tulane has two wins against the spread this season.
- Two of Tulane's four games have gone over the point total.
- Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.
- One Tulsa game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.
Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (90.8%)
Tulane vs Tulsa Point Spread
Tulane is favored by 14.5 points against Tulsa. Tulane is -118 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -104.
Tulane vs Tulsa Over/Under
An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Tulane-Tulsa on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Tulane vs Tulsa Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Tulane-Tulsa, Tulane is the favorite at -752, and Tulsa is +520.
Tulane vs. Tulsa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tulane
|25.0
|82
|26.5
|95
|52.8
|4
|Tulsa
|22.8
|92
|20.5
|62
|54.8
|4
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Tulsa analysis on FanDuel Research.