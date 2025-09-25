FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

Ryder Cup iconRyder Cup

Explore Ryder Cup

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Tulane Green Wave versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulane: (-752) | Tulsa: (+520)
  • Spread: Tulane: -14.5 (-118) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-104)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tulane vs Tulsa Betting Trends

  • Tulane has two wins against the spread this season.
  • Two of Tulane's four games have gone over the point total.
  • Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • One Tulsa game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (90.8%)

Tulane vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 14.5 points against Tulsa. Tulane is -118 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -104.

Tulane vs Tulsa Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Tulane-Tulsa on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Tulane vs Tulsa Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tulane-Tulsa, Tulane is the favorite at -752, and Tulsa is +520.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulane25.08226.59552.84
Tulsa22.89220.56254.84

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Tulsa analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup