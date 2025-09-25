Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Tulane Green Wave versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulane: (-752) | Tulsa: (+520)

Tulane: (-752) | Tulsa: (+520) Spread: Tulane: -14.5 (-118) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-104)

Tulane: -14.5 (-118) | Tulsa: +14.5 (-104) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tulane vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread this season.

Two of Tulane's four games have gone over the point total.

Tulsa owns two wins against the spread this season.

One Tulsa game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Tulane vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (90.8%)

Tulane vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 14.5 points against Tulsa. Tulane is -118 to cover the spread, while Tulsa is -104.

Tulane vs Tulsa Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Tulane-Tulsa on Sept. 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Tulane vs Tulsa Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tulane-Tulsa, Tulane is the favorite at -752, and Tulsa is +520.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 25.0 82 26.5 95 52.8 4 Tulsa 22.8 92 20.5 62 54.8 4

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Tulsa analysis on FanDuel Research.