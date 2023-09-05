FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Tulane Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Tulane Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

In 2023, the Tulane Green Wave have produced a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Tulane 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1South AlabamaSeptember 2W 37-17Green Wave (-6.5)51.5
2Ole MissSeptember 9L 37-20Rebels (-10.5)63.5
3@ Southern MissSeptember 16W 21-3Green Wave (-7.5)47.5
4Nicholls StateSeptember 23W 36-7--
5UABSeptember 30W 35-23Green Wave (-21.5)58.5
7@ MemphisOctober 13-Green Wave (-4.5)54.5
8North TexasOctober 21---
View Full Table

Tulane Last Game

The Green Wave go into their next matchup after winning 35-23 over the UAB Blazers in their last outing on September 30. In that game against the Blazers, Michael Pratt had 184 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for the Wave, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 40 yards. Makhi Hughes toted the rock 22 times for 123 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. He added one reception for seven yards. Lawrence Keys III reeled in three balls for 54 yards (averaging 18.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Blazers.

Tulane Betting Insights

  • Tulane has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Green Wave have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

