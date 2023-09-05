2023 Tulane Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

In 2023, the Tulane Green Wave have produced a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Tulane 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 South Alabama September 2 W 37-17 Green Wave (-6.5) 51.5 2 Ole Miss September 9 L 37-20 Rebels (-10.5) 63.5 3 @ Southern Miss September 16 W 21-3 Green Wave (-7.5) 47.5 4 Nicholls State September 23 W 36-7 - - 5 UAB September 30 W 35-23 Green Wave (-21.5) 58.5 7 @ Memphis October 13 - Green Wave (-4.5) 54.5 8 North Texas October 21 - - - View Full Table

Tulane Last Game

The Green Wave go into their next matchup after winning 35-23 over the UAB Blazers in their last outing on September 30. In that game against the Blazers, Michael Pratt had 184 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for the Wave, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 40 yards. Makhi Hughes toted the rock 22 times for 123 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. He added one reception for seven yards. Lawrence Keys III reeled in three balls for 54 yards (averaging 18.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Blazers.

Tulane Betting Insights

Tulane has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

