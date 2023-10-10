Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the Carolina Panthers and their sixth-ranked passing defense (185 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Tagovailoa worth a look for his next matchup against the Panthers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Tagovailoa vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.76

19.76 Projected Passing Yards: 285.72

285.72 Projected Passing TDs: 2.21

2.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.14

8.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (ninth overall), with 98.7 total fantasy points (19.7 per game).

During his last three games, Tagovailoa has compiled 899 passing yards (70-of-91) for seven passing TDs with three picks, leading to 59.3 fantasy points (19.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 13 yards rushing on four carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he tallied 28.4 fantasy points -- 23-of-26 (88.5%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, when he put up 12.3 fantasy points -- 21-of-30 (70%), 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed a TD reception by five players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

