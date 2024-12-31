Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Jets and their fifth-ranked passing defense (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Tagovailoa's next game against the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tagovailoa vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Passing Yards: 112.68

112.68 Projected Passing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.34

4.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 41st overall, as he has posted 181.5 total fantasy points (16.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has connected on 84-of-121 passes for 742 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 39.8 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

Tagovailoa has completed 150-of-207 passes for 1,424 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 93.5 total fantasy points (18.7 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on eight attempts.

The peak of Tagovailoa's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, when he compiled 28.5 fantasy points with -2 rushing yards on three carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Houston Texans, when he posted 3.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

Jets Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

