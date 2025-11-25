Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (192.5 yards conceded per game).

Tua Tagovailoa Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Passing Yards: 199.87

199.87 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.76

6.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

With 130.6 fantasy points in 2025 (11.9 per game), Tagovailoa is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 39th overall.

In his last three games, Tagovailoa has compiled 26.1 fantasy points (8.7 per game), connecting on 54-of-81 throws for 605 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa has generated 48.9 fantasy points (9.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 910 yards on 86-of-130 passing, with six touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on six rushing yards on six carries.

The peak of Tagovailoa's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, as he posted 24.2 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted -1.4 fantasy points -- 12-of-23 (52.2%), 100 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Saints have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New Orleans this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Saints this year.

