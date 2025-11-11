Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Washington Commanders and their 31st-ranked pass defense (260.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Thinking about Tagovailoa for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Tagovailoa this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tua Tagovailoa Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Passing Yards: 210.47

210.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.66

1.66 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.20

4.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 21st-ranked player in fantasy (32nd overall), with 123.8 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has completed 60-of-87 passes for 639 yards, with six passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 43.5 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

Tagovailoa has tallied 48.7 fantasy points (9.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 944 yards on 93-of-142 passing, with seven touchdowns and nine picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 10 rushing yards on seven carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 24.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 100 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions with six yards on three attempts on the ground (-1.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Washington this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.