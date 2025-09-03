Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the team with last season's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Tagovailoa's next game versus the Colts, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 245.72

245.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.65

4.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa 2024 Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa picked up 181.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game), 21st at his position and 45th in the league.

In his best game last year -- Week 12 versus the New England Patriots -- Tagovailoa accumulated 28.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Tagovailoa finished with 25.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 37-of-46 (80.4%), 365 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

Tagovailoa ended up with 3.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 15 against the Houston Texans.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Tagovailoa finished with 5.5 points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Colts Defensive Performance

Last year, Indianapolis allowed four quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Colts allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Indianapolis allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Colts allowed just three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Indianapolis last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Colts allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Colts yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

