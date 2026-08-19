Tua Tagovailoa 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tua Tagovailoa posted 160.6 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 144.4 48 24 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 205.5 39 29

Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Tagovailoa posted a season-high 24.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20-of-26 (76.9%), 205 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 5.3 14-for-23 114 1 2 0 Week 2 Patriots 18.6 26-for-32 315 2 1 0 Week 3 @Bills 12.8 22-for-34 146 2 1 0 Week 4 Jets 15.7 17-for-25 177 2 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 22.7 27-for-36 256 3 0 0 Week 6 Chargers 6.6 21-for-32 205 1 3 0 Week 7 @Browns -1.4 12-for-23 100 0 3 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons Receiving Corps

Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kyle Pitts 118 88 928 5 11 Drake London 112 68 919 7 13 Bijan Robinson 103 79 820 4 12

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