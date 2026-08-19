Tua Tagovailoa 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tua Tagovailoa posted 160.6 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|144.4
|48
|24
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|205.5
|39
|29
Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Tagovailoa posted a season-high 24.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20-of-26 (76.9%), 205 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|5.3
|14-for-23
|114
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|18.6
|26-for-32
|315
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Bills
|12.8
|22-for-34
|146
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|15.7
|17-for-25
|177
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|22.7
|27-for-36
|256
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Chargers
|6.6
|21-for-32
|205
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Browns
|-1.4
|12-for-23
|100
|0
|3
|0
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Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons Receiving Corps
Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kyle Pitts
|118
|88
|928
|5
|11
|Drake London
|112
|68
|919
|7
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|103
|79
|820
|4
|12
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