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Tua Tagovailoa 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tua Tagovailoa 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tua Tagovailoa posted 160.6 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 30th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Tua Tagovailoa Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tagovailoa's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points144.44824
2026 Projected Fantasy Points205.53929

Tua Tagovailoa 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Tagovailoa posted a season-high 24.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20-of-26 (76.9%), 205 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Colts5.314-for-23114120
Week 2Patriots18.626-for-32315210
Week 3@Bills12.822-for-34146210
Week 4Jets15.717-for-25177200
Week 5@Panthers22.727-for-36256300
Week 6Chargers6.621-for-32205130
Week 7@Browns-1.412-for-23100030

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Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons Receiving Corps

Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how a few of Tagovailoa's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kyle Pitts11888928511
Drake London11268919713
Bijan Robinson10379820412

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Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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