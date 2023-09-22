Troy vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Troy Trojans facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Troy vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-184) | Western Kentucky: (+152)

Troy: (-184) | Western Kentucky: (+152) Spread: Troy: -3.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)

Troy: -3.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Troy vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Troy hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

One of Troy's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Western Kentucky has but one win versus the spread this year.

Western Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

One Western Kentucky game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Troy vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (61%)

Troy vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Troy is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky. Troy is -110 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -110.

Troy vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for Troy-Western Kentucky on September 23, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Troy vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Western Kentucky is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Troy is a -184 favorite.

Troy vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Troy 25 90 29.3 93 48.0 0 3 Western Kentucky 34.3 54 36.3 114 68.0 2 3

