Troy vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Troy Trojans are playing the Georgia State Panthers.

Troy vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-450) | Georgia State: (+350)

Troy: (-450) | Georgia State: (+350) Spread: Troy: -11.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +11.5 (-115)

Troy: -11.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +11.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Troy vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 6-4-0 this season.

Troy has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, five of Troy's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Georgia State has one win ATS (1-3) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Georgia State has seen six of its 10 games go over the point total.

Troy vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (75.8%)

Troy vs Georgia State Point Spread

Troy is favored by 11.5 points over Georgia State. Troy is -105 to cover the spread, with Georgia State being -115.

Troy vs Georgia State Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Troy-Georgia State on Nov. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Troy vs Georgia State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Troy vs. Georgia State reveal Troy as the favorite (-450) and Georgia State as the underdog (+350).

Troy vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 24.3 92 25.0 70 49.5 10 Georgia State 20.8 114 39.6 135 57.3 10

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

